PhonePe co-founders pick up Mumbai franchise in Prime Volleyball League 2023

Digital payments company PhonePe has come on board as investor in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) and acquired the eighth franchise – the Mumbai Meteors. The former Indian national volleyball team’s captain Abhijit Bhattacharya joins them as the general manager (GM) of the new Mumbai Meteors franchise.

“As a regular volleyball player myself, I have a great sense of how enthralling the sport can be. And the RuPay PVL gives us a perfect opportunity of building this sport in a professional way to a world-beating level,” Sameer Nigam, founder and CEO, PhonePe, said.

For Rahul Chari, founder, PhonePe, the Indian sports ecosystem is an exciting place with a lot of room for development, especially in the non-cricket space. “The RuPay PVL seems a great opportunity to work and contribute in this space.”

For season two, which is expected to commence in early 2023, the commercial arm of global body of Volleyball (Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB), Volleyball World has joined hands with PVL coming on board as the International streaming partners in a multiyear association. Sony Sports Network continues to be the host broadcaster.

“It is exciting to see hugely respected corporate leaders not only showcasing their support to the sport, but also backing the business model that we have worked so hard to build. I am confident their expertise will help us in further expanding the league to an even wider audience as we go along,” Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, RuPay Prime Volleyball League noted.

In the inaugural season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, which is co-promoted and exclusively marketed by sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures, 24 games were played, an official statement said. The league had a cumulative television viewership of 133 million, with the choice of English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam commentary.

Also Read: Small cities dominate e-commerce platforms’ festival sales: Industry players

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook