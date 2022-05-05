Philips launches its #TenOnTenYou campaign with Virat Kohli

Philips India has launched its campaign #TenOnTenYou with its male grooming brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The launch is in line with Philips announcement of its BT3000 series. The campaign aims to highlight the idea that people should be accepted for who they are rather than being asked to adapt to the benchmarks of the world. The campaign is promoted through digital film and extends to OTT (IPL on Hotstar), TV, outdoor, YouTube as well as social media influencer engagement.

In life, a person often faces the pressure of living up to certain expectations and is judged by the people around them, Vidyut Kaul, head, personal health, Philips Indian subcontinent, said. “Through the campaign #TenOnTenYou, we aim to create awareness around how individuals need not adapt to the standards set by society but have a certain level of self-confidence coming from how they perceive themselves. This level of self-esteem can only come when they are vocal about their own needs and demands and look for a personalised experience. BT3000 series is Philips’ answer to all these desires of consumers,” he added.

The ad film shows a journey through the eyes of Kohli. It captures a day of his life starting from the stadium to his home. The film highlights how people around him are constantly judging him, shown through the scorecards. The film promotes Philips BT3000’s product offering. As per the company, the vision for this film is to talk about self-importance and confidence that people need to have within themselves.

Philips India Limited is a subsidiary of Royal Philips of the Netherlands, a health technology company. The company operates across diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

