Philips domestic appliances launces #TasteOfLove campaign for Valentine’s Day

While the ad’s headline reads, “Is her heart pizza-shaped?”, the body, on the other hand, urges people to put in that extra effort and cook something for their valentine, in an inclusive way. 

Written by BrandWagon Online
Philips Domestic Appliances has announced its #TasteOfLove campaign.

Philips Domestic Appliances have kickstarted its Valentine’s day campaign, #TasteOfLove. Based on a narrative “What shape is the heart of your valentine made of?”, the campaign focuses on the type of food that will make its way to the heart of one’s valentine.

“Make, not buy. Roll your sleeves up and marinate your love in spices and mix condiments that your partner’s soul craves for.” said a line from the ad.

Apart from the campaign, Philips Domestic Appliances has also introduced a month-long offer valid across its Kitchen Appliances Category. Buyers will get movie vouchers worth Rs 500 for every kitchen appliance from the brand that they buy in the month of February.

Further, the company said that it has also rolled out a print campaign across publications, urging the people to cook for their valentines. It has also been activated on digital, social & eCommerce platforms as well as brought to life at shop front through point of sales material (POSM), a statement from the company said.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 12:56 IST