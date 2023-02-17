Philips Domestic Appliances appoints Omnicom Media Group as global media partner

Philips Domestic Appliances has appointed Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as its global media agency, covering all the company’s appliances in over 100 countries, including kitchen appliances, coffee makers, indoor climate control, clothes steaming, ironing, and floor cleaning appliances.

Come April 1, 2023, OMG will be responsible for planning and purchasing traditional, digital, and performance media for the company’s entire brand portfolio and extensive campaign schedule, thereby helping Philips Domestic Appliances achieve its mission of turning houses into homes.

‘’Consumers want a complete experience. They don’t differentiate between the message and the medium. That’s why we designed an agency model that really puts the consumer at the center and is focused on making an impact,” said Trix van der Vleuten, head of global brands and marketing strategies at Philips Domestic Appliances.

“This model is about seamlessly integrating the power of big, bold ideas and creativity, enhanced and optimized by media and data. It enables us to create consumer experiences based on data-rich insights at scale and in real-time, enabling us to deliver innovation that can stay in our industry.” added Vleuten.



OMG will provide a tailored media platform to support the company’s new marketing model and accelerated growth agenda as a leader in home appliances.

“With OMG we have found a media partner that enables our growth and enables us to achieve our ambitious goals. OMG’s tech, tools and talented people take media to the next level through integration, standardization, automation, simplification and innovation. We look forward to a good and long-term cooperation with our new agency.” said Alex de Ruwe, head of media, Philips Domestic Appliances.

“OMG and Philips Domestic Appliances have a common goal: to transform the consumer experience to enable long-term growth. This goal is the foundation of our bespoke media platform and all the brands our team will work on.” said Florian Adamski, CEO, Omnicom Media Group.

