Philips Avent partners with Neha Dhupia for new Women’s Day campaign #ExpressyourWay!

Women are multifaceted and are capable of remarkable transformations throughout their lives. One of the most significant of these transformations occurs when a woman becomes a mother. Motherhood encompasses a vast array of challenges, experiences, emotions, and responsibilities that shape a woman’s identity in new and profound ways & demands strength, resilience, and adaptability. With this at heart, Philips India has launched a campaign- #ExpressYourWay, and has partnered with Neha Dhupia to create conversations around the journey of motherhood.

The campaign #ExpressYourWay is an initiative that aims to celebrate the multifaceted personality of a woman, especially her role as a mother. The campaign aims to highlight the journey of motherhood in the most authentic way possible. The stand-up act by Dhupia delves into relatable anecdotes about motherhood.

The key message that the campaign highlights is that the journey of motherhood has challenges, but a mother is strong to manage them in the most perfect way, her way!

Commenting on the campaign Vidyut Kaul, head, personal health, Philips Indian subcontinent said “Experiencing motherhood is an incredible journey. At Philips Avent, we understand the importance of supporting women on this journey and empowering them to be the best they can be. Partnering with Neha Dhupia through our campaign #ExpressYourWay on the occasion of International Women’s Day, we hope to inspire and encourage all mothers to embrace their transformation and continue to be strong and amazing women. This blends in beautifully with our motto #ParentYourWay, and the fact that there is no right or wrong way of parenting. There is just one way- your way!”

The campaign breaks on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Neha Dhupia’s social media pages (Instagram and Twitter) and extends to collaboration with Momspresso and parenting communities on Instagram and Facebook.

