  • MORE MARKET STATS

PHD Media India is the new agency of record for Bel Group India’s The Laughing Cow

By: |
Updated: May 10, 2021 4:17 PM

The partnership is aimed at accelerating the brand’s journey in India

The Bel group plans to add value to the cheese and healthy snack category in India with new product launches under The Laughing Cow brandThe Bel group plans to add value to the cheese and healthy snack category in India with new product launches under The Laughing Cow brand

Omnicom Media Group’s communications planning and media buying subsidiary, PHD Media India has bagged the media mandate for Bel Group India’s brand The Laughing Cow.

“India is a key focus market for the Bel Group. Our range of cheese (creamy triangles, slices, blocks, spread, and cubes) under The Laughing Cow Brand has a taste that caters to the Indian palette. The entire range is nutritious, being made from cows’ milk with added fortification. We believe that PHD’s data centric and uniquely innovative approach to media and communication will help amplify our presence. We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate our journey in India and grow the cheese category by creating impactful brand awareness,” Alamjit Singh Sekhon, commercial director, Fromageries Bel India said.

Related News

“This is a major win for us, and we’re looking forward to making strides in the dynamic FMCG segment which is always an exciting prospect because of the sheer volume of opportunities out there. The Laughing Cow is an iconic cheese brand and we are delighted to win the media mandate in India. We are confident that this will be a journey of mutual growth and are eager to get started on a thoughtful, data-driven storytelling strategy for the brand,” Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD Media India, added, on the association.

The Bel Group which originated in France has a history of 150 years in cheese and healthy snacking. Bel’s brand The Laughing Cow cheese, was launched in Mumbai and Bengaluru in October 2018. The Bel group plans to add value to the cheese and healthy snack category in India with new product launches under The Laughing Cow brand. The Laughing Cow brand is already a household name in over 130 countries around the globe.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Grapes Digital’s Himanshu Arya on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. PHD Media India is the new agency of record for Bel Group Indias The Laughing Cow
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1#BackToBusiness: Grapes Digital’s Himanshu Arya on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back
2Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown April 2021
3Stay away from tokenism