PHD Media India is the new agency of record for Bel Group India’s The Laughing Cow

The Bel group plans to add value to the cheese and healthy snack category in India with new product launches under The Laughing Cow brand

Omnicom Media Group’s communications planning and media buying subsidiary, PHD Media India has bagged the media mandate for Bel Group India’s brand The Laughing Cow.

“India is a key focus market for the Bel Group. Our range of cheese (creamy triangles, slices, blocks, spread, and cubes) under The Laughing Cow Brand has a taste that caters to the Indian palette. The entire range is nutritious, being made from cows’ milk with added fortification. We believe that PHD’s data centric and uniquely innovative approach to media and communication will help amplify our presence. We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate our journey in India and grow the cheese category by creating impactful brand awareness,” Alamjit Singh Sekhon, commercial director, Fromageries Bel India said.

“This is a major win for us, and we’re looking forward to making strides in the dynamic FMCG segment which is always an exciting prospect because of the sheer volume of opportunities out there. The Laughing Cow is an iconic cheese brand and we are delighted to win the media mandate in India. We are confident that this will be a journey of mutual growth and are eager to get started on a thoughtful, data-driven storytelling strategy for the brand,” Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD Media India, added, on the association.

The Bel Group which originated in France has a history of 150 years in cheese and healthy snacking. Bel’s brand The Laughing Cow cheese, was launched in Mumbai and Bengaluru in October 2018. The Bel group plans to add value to the cheese and healthy snack category in India with new product launches under The Laughing Cow brand. The Laughing Cow brand is already a household name in over 130 countries around the globe.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Grapes Digital’s Himanshu Arya on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook