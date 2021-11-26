PHD appoints Chris Stephenson as CMO of Worldwide

He will assume his new role in January 2022

Global media network PHD has named Chris Stephenson as the chief marketing officer of Worldwide. He succeeds Avril Canavan, who, after 11 years in the role, left the network last month to consult. Currently, Stephenson is PHD APAC’s regional head – strategy and planning and is based in Singapore. He will assume his new role in January 2022 and report directly to Philippa Brown,CEO, Worldwide and be responsible for the strategic direction of the network’s external and internal marketing, aligned to business development goals. Stephenson’s new role will also include amplifying PHD’s ‘Make the Leap’ positioning across its network of 107 offices in 74 countries.

Chris Stephenson is a talented marketer who understands the PHD brand proposition, product and platforms better than anyone, Philippa Brown, PHD Worldwide CEO, said. “As well as having solid client experience and a deep understanding of our proprietary systems like Omni and Omni Studio, he has co-authored and championed PHD’s thought leadership over the years, presenting it on industry platforms across APAC. He is known as a truly creative thinker and, as CMO of Worldwide, will be instrumental in showcasing how PHD’s strategic, creative thinking can help brands make the leap ahead of their competitors,” he added.

As an industry thought-leader, Stephenson has co-written multiple books on the future of the media industry, including PHD’s latest publication, ‘Shift | A Marketing Rethink’, which explains how marketers can stay ahead of change and stop just responding to it. “For the last two decades I’ve been fortunate to work with brands to engage their audiences in positive, constructive, and innovative ways. Now, powered by our ‘Make the Leap’ philosophy, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with our network around the world to do that for PHD,” Chris Stephenson, highlighted.

For Mark Holden, chief strategy officer, Worldwide, Stephenson is a great addition to the Worldwide leadership team, not only because of his credentials as a creative and visionary leader, but because of his infectious energy.

Read Also: ACC rolls out #LeaveBehindNoWaste campaign with support from BCCI

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook