PharmEasy launches #GharBaitheBaitheTakeItEasy campaign with brand ambassador Aamir Khan

API Holdings Limited’s PharmEasy has launched its latest campaign #GharBaitheBaitheTakeItEasy with actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. Through this association, the company aims to build the brand and create consumer awareness for healthcare in India. As the face of the brand, Khan will be seen promoting the PharmEasy brand through various mediums. Conceptualised by FCB India, the ad films featuring the actor are also a part of the brand’s IPL campaign 2022.

The company aims to reach more people while making affordable healthcare accessible to everyone with this association, Gaurav Verma, CMO, API Holdings, said. “Aamir Khan knows how to engage with the audience. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with him this year and widening our reach through offerings and such campaigns,” he added.

The ad campaign features the actor in a triple role of a delivery person who pops up in the oddest places to tell customers about all the offerings from the brand and how all that people need to do now is ‘take it easy’. He also highlights how medicines, diagnostic tests and healthcare products are available to customers on the PharmEasy app. With this collaboration, the company aims to make the brand a household name in India in the healthcare category and strengthen the brand’s vision of making healthcare accessible throughout the country, leveraging the actor’s popularity and audience base.

“I look forward to working together with the PharmEasy brand, to help provide economical healthcare at each person’s doorstep. I feel that in today’s times, PharmEasy is providing an essential service, in a sector that is itself a fundamental requirement for all of us,” Aamir Khan stated.

