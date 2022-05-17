P&G Shiksha launches a new film highlighting the role education plays in fulfilling dreams

P&G Shiksha has unveiled its new film that highlights the role education plays in fulfilling dreams and making them a reality. Conceptualised and created by BBDO India, the film has been launched across social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

As per P&G India, the film is inspired by true events and showcases the story of Sushila who dreamt about going to school and becoming a teacher. With access to school and education, she could study and today is teaching hundreds of students, like herself, and helping them realise their dreams.

Every child has dreams about who they will be when they grow up and education paves the way for fulfilling these dreams, Girish Kalyanaraman, vice president – marketing operations, P&G India, said. “Over the years, our audience has continued to support Shiksha, and this film shares one of the many stories of the impact made and dreams fulfilled. We also hope that this film continues to inspire the audience in doing their bit towards the education of children. As P&G, we will continue to step up as a force for good and support holistic education for underprivileged children and help them fulfill their dreams through our P&G Shiksha program,” he added.

“We wanted to not only inspire the audience to support education but more importantly showcase the impact Shiksha has made over its seventeen years journey. And that we believe is a bigger motivation for the audience to continue supporting education. When we started writing the campaign, we heard so many real stories which were emotional and inspiring. And when you hear true stories, they can move you like nothing else can and strike a deeper chord with everyone,” Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer, BBDO India (Mumbai), stated.

