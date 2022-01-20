  • MORE MARKET STATS

P&G lifts sales forecast as price hikes, hygiene product demand continue

P&G also raised its fiscal 2022 organic sales growth forecast

Written by Reuters
A more intense flu season also drove organic demand for personal health care products up 20%

Procter & Gamble bumped up its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, as the consumer goods giant benefits from higher prices and resurgent cleaning products demand amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The company’s shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading as strong quarterly sales helped cushion the blow from a bigger-than-previously forecast increase in annual freight and commodity costs.

Sales of fabric & home care products, including Tide and Mr. Clean, rose 7% in the second quarter, as the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant led consumers to buy more cleaning products.

A more intense flu season also drove organic demand for personal health care products up 20%.

This, along with price hikes to offset higher commodity and freight costs, boosted net sales by 6% to $20.95 billion. Analysts had expected $20.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Inflationary pressures are expected to continue for a while, P&G’ finance chief said after the company forecast a hit of $2.8 billion from commodity, freight and foreign exchange headwinds this year, up from $2.3 billion expected earlier.

P&G also raised its fiscal 2022 organic sales growth forecast to between 4% and 5%, from 2% and 4% earlier, and said it would buy back $9 billion to $10 billion worth of shares, compared with $7 billion to $9 billion expected earlier.

P&G also eased speculation that it could be interested in buying GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health business, which has drawn interest from European peer Unilever.

In a CNBC interview, CEO Jon Moeller said he was “very happy with its current portfolio” and saw no need for a large acquisition.

On Saturday, GSK rejected Unilever’s $68.4 billion offer for its consumer arm, calling it undervalued and saying it would stick to plans for a separate listing of the entity this year.

Read Also: The key trends that will shape D2C business in the coming years

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.