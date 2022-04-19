P&G India announces LV Vaidyanathan as its new CEO

Procter & Gamble has announced that LV Vaidyanathan will take over as the chief executive officer (CEO) for its operations in India from July 1, 2022. He will take over from Madhusudan Gopalan, who is going to take on a leadership role within P&G as senior vice president – grooming and oral care, P&G Japan and Korea.

“I want to thank Madhusudan for his outstanding leadership of the India organisation over the last four years and the transformation of the business to delivering consistent balanced growth and value creation. Not only has his leadership been exemplary to guide the company through the pandemic, but he is also leaving the business well-positioned to win in India for years to come. Vaidyanathan has been an integral part of the P&G growth story for well over two decades. He is an outstanding leader and the India business will immensely benefit from his leadership and skills which have led to the strong growth of the different businesses that he has led across Southeast Asia,” Magesvaran Suranjan, president, P&G Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, said.

With more than 26 years of experience across diverse geographies and cultures like India and ASEAN countries including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, Vaidyanathan is currently leading the P&G business in Indonesia as CEO where he has been responsible for industry-leading growth and value creation for the company.

“I am looking forward to being back in the market, learning more about the Indian consumers and serving their needs. For us, going forward, it will be important to continue the focus on our strategy which is delivering consistent results. We will raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy– product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. We will continue to drive productivity improvements to fund investments in innovation and help drive balanced top-and bottom-line growth. We will also aim to lead constructive disruption across the value chain in the industry,” Vaidyanathan stated.

