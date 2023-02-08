scorecardresearch
Pfizer India launches brand film to celebrate cancer survivors

The digital campaign showcases the hardships, struggles of some real-life great Indian athletes and their stories of courage and excellence.

The campaign film has been conceptualized by Pfizer India and executed by liqvd asia marathon films.

Pfizer India launched its new brand film about cancer fighters conveying the message of ‘Keep Fighting, Keep Winning’ to celebrate and honor the undying spirit of these survivors. The campaign film has been conceptualized by Pfizer India and executed by Liqvd Asia Marathon Films.

The campaign launched with a motivational film that depicts the journey of some real-life Indian athletes such as Mayura Shivalker – ironman finisher, Anand Arnold – Mr. Olympia 2018, Shivani Charak – sport climber, and Samuel Chettiar – marathoner, who have excelled in their field despite numerous challenges including that of cancer.

https://www.keepfightingkeepwinning.com/

Speaking on the launch of the film, Aditi Advani Mehta, director oncology business, Pfizer India said, “We believe in breakthroughs—these breakthroughs may be scientific, operational, or even personal! Through this campaign, we celebrate the tales of such breakthroughs and excellence demonstrated by real-life cancer survivors reminding us of the undying spirit with which these cancer survivors live—Keep Fighting, Keep Winning.”

According to GLOBOCAN, cancer cases in India may increase to 2.08 million, accounting for a rise of 57.5% in 2040 from 2020. Hence, it is crucial to identify cancer in its earliest stages. Early detection improves cancer outcomes, making it an important public health approach in all contexts. Increased awareness and advanced treatment options lead to a relatively better quality of life. With this, while patients today are better equipped to fight the disease, what we need is the belief of ‘Keep Fighting, Keep Winning’.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 17:31 IST