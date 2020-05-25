Peter England ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

The campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand

Menswear brand Peter England has roped in bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana to be its brand ambassador and augment its growth in the category. The Aditya Birla brand has also launched a new video campaign along with the actor highlighting the importance of wearing face masks while stepping out during this pandemic.

The video showcases Khurrana highlighting the importance and necessity of wearing face masks as the frontline workers are putting in all their efforts to save the nation amid the spread of the pandemic. According to Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England, as a responsible brand, Peter England has strived to do its part in this collective fight against this global pandemic. “Various studies show that wearing face masks as part of everyday routine is now crucial to contain the spread of COVID-19. Hence we have leveraged our strengths and skillset to produce high quality cloth-masks which are the need of the hour. We have collaborated and begun a long journey with Ayushmann Khurrana. Our journey starts with a message for a special cause, to raise awareness about the importance of wearing cloth based face masks. We believe that Ayushmann will help in getting this social message delivered to a large set of Indians across the country,” he added.

As a socially conscious citizen of India, the aim is to spread constructive messages on matters that require vital and urgent attention, like health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic, Ayushmann Khurrana, actor, said. “With face masks taking center stage in this pandemic, it is a thought in the right direction to raise awareness on how we should be conscious of our health and in turn also take care of the health and safety of the community-at- large,” he added.

