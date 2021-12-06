Peter England launches its new wedding range with ‘Honestly Made’ campaign for men; featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

To promote the new range, Peter England has launched a digital campaign across various new-age digital channels such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited’s Peter England has launched a ground-breaking campaign, ‘Honestly Made’ for its latest wedding range for the Autumn-Winter 2021 season. Designed for the contemporary man, the brand launches a beautifully curated line of shirts, trousers, suits and blazers. Peter England has curated a wide range of choices in unbeatable designs and colours specifically for this wedding season. To promote the new range, Peter England has launched a mega digital campaign across various new-age digital channels such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. It has also been released on other high-impact properties like Hotstar to reach the target consumers.
Honesty is a core value of the brand, be it in fashion or social norms, Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England, said. “During the ongoing wedding season, we hope to see a great demand for our celebration wear. Customers can take their pick across a range of exquisite suits, stunning blazers, and ceremonial shirts, which are perfect for traditional occasions, wedding trousseau, evening soirees, and cocktail parties. The brand inventively refutes the stereotypes surrounding marriage and stands by the belief that marriage should not define career or life choices,” he added.
The 30-second film to promote the brand’s contemporary range of men’s wedding wear opens in a wedding set-up wherein a middle-aged, well-intended woman is counselling a young unmarried girl to prioritize marriage over career and other interests. The unmarried girl is directed toward noted actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who can be seen donning a stunning Peter England suit. Ayushmann responds honestly and encourages the girl to pursue her choices without being badgered by orthodox societal notions around marriage.
