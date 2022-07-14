Pescafresh rolls out OOH and social media campaign to promote Pescalive

D2C seafood and meat brand Pescafresh has unveiled an out-of-home (OOH) campaign in Mumbai to promote their recently launched tech-platform Pescalive. The campaign has been ideated and planned by the in-house team. The company has used 30 BEST buses displaying features of Pescalive. Furthermore, the campaign is also live on social media platforms.

According to the company, the objective is to drive product visibility and communicate brand messaging to the customers. Leveraging on the creative elements with a new twist, the campaign will be running for the entire month of July. It will help the brand not only reach out to the new audience, but will also strengthen the brand presence.

BEST buses have been an integral part of Mumbai’s identity, Sangram Sawant, founder, Pescafresh. “What makes BEST bus advertising especially effective and powerful is that you can’t ignore it. The new campaign has allowed us the flexibility to be creative with our messages, ‘what you see is, what you get, with Pescalive.’ It has given us a larger canvas to drive our message more effectively to our target audience on the roads,” he added.

The brand has designed the campaign with a message on Pescalive encouraging the consumer to log in to the app everyday. On digital, the platform has started influencers editions, live cooking sessions with renowned chefs, interactions with food bloggers and more. On Pescalive, customers will also get to see the right tips for buying seafood, hacks to cook and other information on Pescafresh products.

Pescafresh had recently raised funds and aims to invest it in geographical expansions and technological intervention. Pescafresh, which is currently present in Mumbai, will soon launch its operations in Pune and Delhi NCR.

