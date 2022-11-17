Personal healthcare sector saw a 3% fall in ad space in print media during Jan-Sep ’22: Report

Ad volumes’ trend for the personal healthcare sector on television saw a 2% rise during Jan-Sep 2022, when compared to the same period in 2021, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. For the sector, the report found that rubs and balms had topped the list of categories of the personal healthcare sector on TC with an ad volume share of 20% share. This was followed by Antiseptic creams/liquids with a 17% share of ad volumes, and digestives with a 12% share. According to the report, the top 10 categories accounted for 93% of total ad volumes between Jan-Sep’22. The banner of the top 10 advertisers of the personal healthcare sector found Reckitt Benckiser India topping the list with a 35% share of ad volumes. Procter & Gamble, and Smithkline Beecham followed with a 10% and seven percent share respectively.

Additionally, the report found that over 500 brands had advertised on television between Jan-Sep ’22, of which, 42% share of the ad volumes was accounted for by the top 10 brands. Moreover, the report stated that over 200 exclusive brands had advertised within the personal healthcare sector during the same period. The top two channel genres were tied between general entertainment channels (GECs) and news at 29% of the sector’s ad volumes. The report has obscured that feature films were the top program genre with a 26% share of sector and volumes, and the top 3 program genres cumulated to account for 58% of the sector ad volume.

According to the report, ad insertions of the personal healthcare sector on the digital medium saw a 2.6 times rise in Jan-Sep ’22, over the same period in 2021. Within this, the list of the top 10 advertisers of the aforementioned sector on digital was led by Sundries Hearing Solutions at a 30% share of ad insertions, followed by Sun Pharmaceutical and Johnson & Johnson at four percent each. The top 10 categories had 95% of sector ad insertions during the period of Jan-Sep ’22 with hearing aids topping the list at 30% share, followed by vitamins/tonics/health supplements at 24%. Under the banner of the utilisation of creative types and digital platforms, display ads were found to account for over 50% share of sector ad insertions during Jan-Sep ’22. Among the digital platforms, desktop video topped with 31% share, which was followed by desktop digital at 23% and mobile display at 17%, the report claimed.

Under the print advertising medium, the report found that the personal healthcare sector saw a 3% fall in ad space during Jan-Sep ’22 compared to Jan-Sep’21. Under the list of top 10 categories of the sector, vitamins/tonics/health supplements led with a 23% share of ad volumes. Moreover, the report stated that the top 10 categories amounted to 93% of the total share. Regarding the advertisers, the report found that SBS Biotech was the top promoter during the period with a 35% share of the total ad space. Furthermore, the report observed that the top 10 advertisers had garnered a 65% share of the sector’s ad space.

The report stated that it found over 1,400 brands present during the Jan-Sep’22 period, where the top 10 brands had a 41% share of the sector’s ad space. During the same period, the report found over 700 exclusive brands under the personal healthcare sector compared to Jan-Sep’21. Hindi accounted for 51% of the sector ad space for languages, followed by Marathi at 17% and English at eight percent. Moreover, the general interest publication genre has surmounted 98.7% share of the sector ad space in Jan-Sep’22. Furthermore, the report found that 24% of ad space in the above-mentioned sector was with various promotional offers, and among sales promotions, the volume promotion has a 74% share of ad space.

In the radio category, the report found that there was a 23% increase in advertising volumes for the personal healthcare sector during Jan-Sep’22. The report stated that the top 10 categories on radio accounted for 97% share of the sector and volumes which had digestives topping the list at 28%, followed by corporate-pharma/healthcare at 21%. Moreover, the report observed that a 65% share of ad volumes accounted for the top 10 categories, where SBS Biotech led the list at 36% share. Additionally, the top 10 brands of the total 194 had added a 56% share to the ad space of the sector, and over 100 brands had exclusively advertised during Jan-Sep ’22 over Jan-Sep’21. The state-wise list of the personal healthcare sector advertising showed that the top four states, namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka have accounted for over half of the ad volume of the sector.

