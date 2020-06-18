Perrier India appoints Chandni Kohli Dhall as chief marketing officer

Dhall brings with her over a decade of experience in business development, strategy and marketing across sectors

France based natural carbonated water brand Perrier has appointed Chandni Kohli Dhall as its chief marketing officer for India. In her new role, Dhall will be responsible for devising the overall marketing strategy of the brand as well as executing the entire portfolio of Perrier India.

“As Perrier continues to grow in world markets, it is crucial for the brand to onboard and retain the best talent. Chandni brings with her over a decade of experience in business development, strategy and marketing across sectors that will help Perrier fulfill business-led goals in India,” the company said in an official statement.

According to Chandni Kohli Dhall, chief marketing officer – Perrier India, the beverage sector has immense scope to grow and for the Indian market, the plan is to lead the company’s vision and establish Perrier as the brand of choice that is truly consumer-centric.“I look forward to being able to take Perrier’s growth in India to the next level, with the support of my team, our associations and partners,” she added.

Founded in 1863, Perrier is a natural carbonated water company based in France. In India, Hindustan Liquids Pvt. Ltd. is the official distributor and supplies Perrier across to hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes. Based in Mumbai, Hindustan Liquids is a strategic investment partnership that integrates unrivalled strategic capability in developing emerging markets throughout Asia. It has exclusive distribution agreements for premium brands in the core market of India.

