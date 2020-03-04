Pernod Ricard to up marketing spends by 10% in FY21; rolls out new packaging for The Glenlivet

The single malt Scotch whisky brand, which currently claims to have a 6.3% market share, is looking to create a retail-driven strategy.

In order to promote inclusivity and make the brand more approachable to the younger consumer base, Pernod Ricard, the maker of The Glenlivet – single malt Scotch whisky has rolled out a new packaging. Through the move, the brand intends to change the imagery of single malts and give it a distinctive identity among different user segments. “When it comes to single malts, the image associated with it is more stayed and old-world which makes youngsters reluctant to approach the category. The idea of the packaging is to make the brand more young, vibrant and yet distinctive,” Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, told BandWagon Online. Mohendra, added that the company is looking to up its marketing and advertising by 8%-10% in FY21.

The single malt Scotch whisky brand, which currently claims to have a 6.3% market share, is looking to create a retail-driven strategy. According to Mohindra, there has been an explosion of shopping experience thanks to the entry of modern retail outlets such as LeMarche. The marketing strategy will be a combination of experiential initiatives coupled with traditional avenues as well as digital platforms. “We will leverage different platforms to increase our reach and help our consumers experience the redefined and vibrant version of the brand,” he added.

Though retail will be one of the key promotional strategies for the brand, associations will continue to be a major driving factor to enhance brand visibility. The brand has been involved with several major sponsorship events including the Jaipur Literature Festival and Mahindra Blues Festival, among others. “We also conducted a sonic whisky tasting session with The Glenlivet,” Mohindra elaborated.

Pernod Ricard is the second-largest spirits maker globally and has a strong presence in the Indian market with over 10% of the total volumes coming from the country. The revenue in the country is highly driven with the brand’s presence in the domestic mid to premium segment through Blenders Pride, Royal Stag and Imperial Blue.

