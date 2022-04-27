Pernod Ricard India, the maker of Absolut vodka, Chivas Regal scotch, among others, plans to increase its marketing spends by 15% in the coming financial year (July 2022-June 2023), Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, told BrandWagon Online. “India remains one of the biggest markets for the company with a maximum amount of growth potential in the years to come. As a company, we are committed to investing behind this growth. Therefore, as our business expands, so will our spends,” he added. The company claims that digital accounts for over 40% of the overall media spends across most of its brands.

As part of its marketing efforts, the company has announced Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for Chivas with a new campaign film ‘Made of Great Character.’ Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign celebrates the spirit of an individual’s positive character that makes them stand out. The 360-degree integrated campaign will be promoted on social media platforms, newspapers, OOH as well as during IPL on Hotstar.

“Roshan mirrors our brand values and the coming together of him and Chivas in the campaign ‘Made of Great Character’, will help forge a new direction for the brand,” Mohindra stated. In terms of ad spends on the campaign, the company claims that digital accounts for about 50% of the ad spends, followed by newspapers and OOH.

According to Pernod Ricard, Chivas currently commands about 30% market share in India. “We are expecting our business to more than double in the next three years,” Mohindra noted. As per him, pre-pandemic, luxury brands like Chivas had a bit of conservatism from a consumer standpoint and such brands were kept for special occasions. However, post the pandemic, consumers have started to make a move towards indulgence, which has led to a growth in consumption within the category. With the new campaign, the company aims to bet big on indulgence as a consumer insight.

“Character defines destiny” – simple, yet powerful words that underline the fact that destiny is not a predetermined outside force. Rather, an individual’s future is determined by his inner character. The crux and the core of Chivas exemplifies this. The Chivas campaign revolves around our protagonist, who not just mirrors these values, but elevates character by capturing its many nuances,” Nitin Srivastava, executive creative director and head of design, Ogilvy, North, stated.

