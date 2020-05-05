Performics India bags the digital media and analytics mandate of Mobile Premier League

Performics India has won the business following a multi-agency pitch

E-sports platform Mobile Premier League has awarded its digital media and analytics mandate to Performics India. As part of the mandate, Performics India will be responsible for running the digital media campaigns of the platform while also setting up their Google Marketing Platform stack. The agency has won the business following a multi-agency pitch which saw participation from a number of agencies.

According to Rajat Gupta, vice-president, Marketing, MPL, the e-sports platform has a unique product offering in the fast evolving mobile gaming space and is in a phase of rapid expansion and growth. “We were looking for a partner who would appreciate the complexity and scale of our business and would accordingly customize everything for us. In Performics India we found that partner and are looking forward to doing category leading work with them,” he further added.

With our expertise across media, tech and analytics we will be helping MPL realize all its business goals, Suchit Sikaria, managing partner, Performics India said. “Along with running their digital media campaigns, we will also be setting up the Google Marketing Platform stack for MPL,” Sikari stated. The agency also manages some of the brands like Cred, Udaan and the commerce mandate for ITC’s foods division.

Founded in September 2018 by Sai Srinivas Kiran Garimella and Shubham Malhotra, MPL is a mobile e-Sports platform operated by Bangalore-based Galactus Funware Technology Pvt. Ltd. The platform is backed by marquee investors, including Sequoia Capital, Go Ventures, and Times Internet. Over 40 million registered users engage with nearly 40 games on the platform. The growing offerings includes chess, quiz, carrom, fantasy sports and rummy— which are available on the mobile app.

