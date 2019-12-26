Performics India bags digital media mandate for GoAir

This win comes on the back of other wins in the last 3 months including Livspace, WeWork and Alt Balaji

Perfomics India has won the integrated digital media mandate for GoAir post a tightly-contested multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, Perfomics will be responsible for performance media, SEO and analytics. The mandate was previously with iProspect India. This win comes on the back of other wins in the last 3 months including Livspace, WeWork and Alt Balaji.

For Shabnam Syed, vice-president and head of marketing and e-commerce, GoAir, the company was looking for a partner who would understand the complexity and challenges of the aviation business and would accordingly customise processes. “We are in a phase of rapid expansion and growth hence needed our partner to have varied skillsets and be extremely agile to deliver real business impact. Our partnership with Performics India is aimed at driving efficiencies across paid as well as owned digital media,” he added.

“We aim to bring in greater automation to leverage actual business trends and insights for near real-time decision making, campaign management and personalisation,” Suchit Sikaria, managing partner, Performics India said.

GoAir currently operates over 325 daily flights and flies to 27 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Varanasi and Indore. Additionally, GoAir flies to 9 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait, Singapore and Dammam.

Publicis Media is one of the four solutions hubs of Publicis Groupe alongside Publicis Communications, Publicis Sapient and Publicis Healthcare. Led by Steve King, CEO, Publicis Media comprises Starcom, Zenith, DigitasLBi, Spark Foundry, Blue 449 and Performics, powered by digital-first, data-driven global practices that together deliver client value and business transformation. Publicis Media is present in more than 100 countries with over 23,500 employees worldwide. Publicis Media India consists of Zenith, Starcom and Performics.

