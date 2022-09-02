Performax signs Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador

Performax, the activewear brand from Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio, has signed cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador. As per the company, both Bumrah and Performax complement each other in their values of dedication, excellence and athleticism making India’s lead pacer a great fit for the brand.

“Bumrah has been a consistent performer leading India’s pace charge over the years and we aspire to build Performax as the first Indian sports brand of international repute. This association is among the first in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers,” Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Reliance Retail – Fashion and Lifestyle, said.

In addition to leveraging Bumrah’s connect with today’s consumer, Reliance Retail will expand the brand’s presence through exclusive brand outlets, at Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle stores and digital platforms as well as in multi-brand outlets, an official statement said. Performax is Reliance Retail’s own brand specialising in activewear merchandise and offers a wide range of options across footwear, apparel and accessories categories among others. Currently, the brand has a presence across over 1,000 stores in over 330 cities.

“As an athlete, I am very particular about the gear that I use as the right fit inevitably helps better my game. Performax has a line-up of high-performance technological active wear which should be the perfect partner for the next generation of Indian athletes. It’s exciting to associate with a brand with whom I share my personal mantra of maximum performance,” Bumrah stated on the association.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL group. RRVL claims to have reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 1,99,704 crore ($26.3 billion) and net profit of Rs 7,055 crore ($931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

