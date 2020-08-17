Perfetti Van Melle rolls out new campaign to spread optimism amidst changing times

The film has been launched across all social media platforms of the company

With the world facing uncertainties over the last few months in light of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Perfetti Van Melle India along with Ogilvy have come up to launch a new brand campaign to spread the message of staying optimistic, being hopeful about the future, even when the present seems challenging.

In the film, the world is likened to a small girl named ‘Duniya’ (a metaphor for the world) who is shut inside and feeling disconnected. But on discovering a candy in a box, her world magically lights up. The film closes on the message “We will smile again” highlighting the world post-pandemic. The film has been launched across all social media platforms.

According to Rohit Kapoor, director marketing (India), Perfetti Van Melle, the company wants to leave the viewers with a simple message of hope, i.e., if we can find our smile, we can find our way through this tough period. “And like the girl, who returns to her usual joyful state, we believe the world will also find its laughter once again,” he added further on the campaign.

As stated by Anurag Agnihotri, managing partner- creative, Ogilvy Mumbai, the brand wanted to convey a message of hope in the context of what we all are facing right now and because this message was coming from a confectionery brand, the agency ensured that the ad must belong to the category in an authentic manner. “A kid is so happy to see a candy and we sort of used that as a metaphor to say we all will smile again. We devised the element of magic, in a fairy tale way, where candy is just a symbol of brightness and magic. We brought in magic dust etc in terms of execution. There is so much uncertainty and we must tell each other to keep faith and that everything will be fine again,” he elaborated.

Read Also: Bosch India addresses common myths around the usage of dishwasher in ‘Indian Kitchen Ka Dishwasher’ campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook