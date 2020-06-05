Perfetti Van Melle India’s Rajesh Ramakrishnan on life beyond work

Rajesh Ramakrishnan, MD, Perfetti Van Melle India

The Job

My role in the organisation allows me to leverage my skills and make a difference to the business, the people and the community. There is a high level of independence and empowerment that comes with it. We have fun brands in our portfolio — Alpenliebe, Mentos, Center Fruit, Center Fresh, Happydent and Chupa Chups — that lend themselves well to interesting innovations and communication ideas. So, there is never a dull moment!

It also gives me the opportunity to meet a great bunch of people with different sensibilities and creativity, and allows me to learn from them.

I believe we need to continue to embrace technology in all aspects of our business to drive efficiency and effectiveness, and keep up in the fast-paced world. We need to continue to adopt best practices and raise the bar.

The Weekdays

My typical day starts with either yoga or badminton in the morning on alternate days. Then I have a light breakfast and leave for work. Work during the day involves many meetings, calls and responding to emails. I ensure that there is a right balance between the time I spend on short-term and long-term initiatives. I also make it a point to walk around the office every now and then, and meet up with people. Dinner is usually with the family. I occasionally catch up on a Netflix show before retiring for the night.

The Weekend

I love to follow my exercise routine over the weekend as well. I also get together with friends and family over dinner. I am passionate about photography and use the weekend to work on my latest project.

The Toys

The gadgets that I love are my phone, which I also use for taking pictures, my camera and my laptop.

The Logos

The brands that I admire are Nike, which encourages you to push your limits; Red Bull, which redefines possibilities; and Dove, which redefines beauty.

