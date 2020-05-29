Pepsi’s new digital first campaign encourages social distancing in the new normal

The campaign highlights the need to re-evaluate the way we greet each other as the new normal sinks in

With the global pandemic impacting different sectors, digital has emerged as a popular choice for brands as they have taken to the medium to connect with consumers effectively. Leveraging this, beverage brand Pepsi has launched its new campaign ‘Swag Se Solo’ featuring actor and brand ambassador Salman Khan. The campaign which went live on May 29 highlights the need to re-evaluate the way we greet each other as the new normal sinks in and social distancing continues playing an important role. “Given the scenario, contactless greetings have never been more relevant. The intent of this campaign is to ensure that people maintain connections but responsibly,” a PepsiCo India spokesperson told BrandWagon Online.

As part of the campaign, the brand will launch a challenge on TikTok encouraging people to indulge in contactless form of greetings. The film will also run parallelly on Instagram and Youtube to spread awareness among the netizens. “Pepsi has launched many digital forward campaigns using popular platforms like Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, etc. and these platforms have now become an integral part of Pepsi’s marketing mix. They allow the advantage of creating short form, influencer-driven content, which in turn provide our campaigns scale, relevance and shareability,” the spokesperson explained. The company claims that the new campaign will first be rolled out on Instagram and Tik Tok as these platforms have become all the more important in the current scenario with content consumption at an all-time high on social media.

The new film is an extension of Pepsi’s ‘Swag’ campaign launched last year during the ICC Cricket World Cup. Earlier in March this year, the brand also launched its #HarGhoontMeinSwagHai campaign encouraging the new generation to live life on their own terms. These campaigns have been extensively promoted on digital platforms garnering a vast reach and conversations on social media platforms. According to the spokesperson, consumers are on the lookout for engaging and interactive content and digital is the best medium for marketers to bring this alive. “The current situation has only further fueled the growth of digital media.”

