Pepsi’s new campaign encourages youth to ‘Rise Up, Baby!’

Pepsi has rolled out a new summer campaign, ‘Rise Up Baby!”, with actor Yash. The campaign aims to empower the youth of India that own who they are without seeking validation through society. Building on this very philosophy, this allegorical television commercial showcases how as individuals we are constantly surrounded by a sea of voices. Embodying the persona of Pepsi guy, Yash encourages everyone around him to challenge this noise, follow their hearts and just Rise up Baby!

Commenting on the association, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “The response we have received since we joined hands with the Yash has been nothing short of phenomenal as the country has truly appreciated this epic partnership. As promised, we are back with a film featuring Yash, embodying our all-new campaign. He narrates the new positioning in his extraordinary style, empowering the youth with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief. The TVC echoes the irrefutable truth that this generation truly is unstoppable and gravity has absolutely nothing on them!”

Sharing about his association, Pepsi’s ambassador, Yash said, “This film is very personal to me as it encourages one to be confident, expressive and a go-getter, despite all odds. It reflects the voice and purpose of the younger generation today.”

The campaign film was unveiled by Yash as he posted the video reverberating the ‘Rise up Baby!’ attitude. The film will be amplified over traditional and digital platforms across the country.

