PepsiCo India: Summer season begins for beverages as Slice rolls out new ad

The aim behind launching a new brand campaign featuring Katrina Kaif was to further deepen the brand’s connect, increase awareness and drive trials for the new Slice in the country.

Summer season seems to have arrived for beverage brands as PepsiCo India has rolled out its campaign for its mango based drink Slice. Titled, ‘Naya Slice Itna Thick Kaise’ featuring its decade long brand ambassador Katrina Kaif, the campaign plays on the insight of a thick drink, “Through an independent research conducted by Neilsen, we found out that consumers prefer a mongo drink which is thick, tasty and has a good aroma. The new Slice was made keeping in mind this insight, ” Vineet Sharma, director, juices, PepsiCo India said to BrandWagon Online in an exclusive interview.

Created by Wunderman Thompson, the ‘Naya Slice Itna Thick Kaise’ campaign will start off as television commercial (TVC) while leveraging the digital media and outdoor activations to garner a wide reach. In television, the brand claims to use a mix of all channels as the key is to maximise the reach. As per Sharma, the brand will not opt for radio and print medium. “Print and radio have never been an integral part of our campaign as the language of Slice is very visual in nature,” he added.

For Sharma, the aim behind launching a new brand campaign featuring Katrina Kaif was to further deepen the brand’s connect, increase awareness and drive trials for the new Slice in the country.

The film progresses with three different characters sharing their reasons and ends with Katrina Kaif invoking and engaging with consumers by asking them, ‘Slice Itna Thick Kaise’.

Consumer research showed that Slice is thicker than other mango drinks and this insight formed the core of our creative route, Sumati Singh, ECD and VP, creative agency, WUnderman Thompson stated. “Slice ‘Itna Thick Kaise?’ delves into the fun, quirky reasons that makes the mango beverage so thick. We are confident that Slice ‘Itna Thick Kaise?’ will resonate strongly with consumers and set the tone for the upcoming summer season,” he opined.

According to industry estimates, the mango based beverage in India has a market size of Rs 6500 crore. Though Sharma refused to comment on Slice’s market share, he did however claim that due to the brand’s new avatar, a wide-range outreach campaign along with the new price point, the brand will double the amount of sales it clocked in FY19 in the next two years. Available in retail stores from March 2020, The new Slice will cost Rs 10 for 160 ml.

Read Also: Ustraa launches #UstraaWaale campaign, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi