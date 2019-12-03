PepsiCo India launches Dry Waste Management education program across schools in Varanasi

PepsiCo India and Nepra with the teachers of Varanasi schools taking pledge to keep the city of Varanasi cleaner and greener at an event organised in DPS, Varanasi

PepsiCo India in collaboration with the waste management firm, Nepra, launched its first waste management education program with schools in Varanasi. In the first phase of the program 25 schools to sign up to create awareness and help in the collection of dry plastic waste. The program was inaugurated by Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate, Lucknow at Delhi Public School, and saw participation from over 500 school children.

As per the collaboration, Nepra will set up special dedicate plastic collection zones in schools. Students are urged to donate dry plastic waste each week. The collected plastic will be segregated and eventually repurposed into useful products like School tables and chairs to be subsequently donated to leading NGOs working in the city. To create awareness and sensitise students and faculty, Nepra will be conducting special workshops around plastic waste management. PepsiCo India and Nepra will also develop ‘Eco-Clubs’ in schools to drive awareness amongst students through competitions and paper presentations. The program will also involve developing a live dashboard for participating schools which will record the amount of dry plastic waste collected from each institution.

According to Mukesh Shelat, principal, DPS, Varanasi is one of the holiest cities in India and such initiatives will ensure it remains cleaner and greener.

“At PepsiCo, we have been striving to build a world where plastic never becomes waste. The dry waste management program is unique as it will not only create awareness but also in the process help collect plastic that will be repurposed for social good,” Viraj Chouhan, chief government affairs and communications officer at PepsiCo India, said.

PepsiCo, as a company, has been actively working with government and waste management partners across multiple states to collect, segregate, and sustainably manage the equivalent of 100% plastic packaging by 2021. Further, the company is in the process of transforming 100% of its packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025.

“Over the next few months we aim to work towards solving the larger issue of dry plastic waste disposal in Varanasi through our collaboration with schools,” Sandeep Patel, CEO NEPRA, said.