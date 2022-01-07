PepsiCo India appoints George Kovoor as SVP, beverages

Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran, having completed 28 years with the company

PepsiCo India has confirmed the appointment of George Kovoor as senior vice president, beverages, effective, January 1, 2022. Kovoor will be the GM for the beverage business and will also be responsible for creating the long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories, the company said in an official statement.

Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran, having completed 28 years with the company, in various operating roles across India, APAC, and China and most recently as SVP International Away From Home, at PepsiCo’s global HQ in New York.

George will be relocating back to India after 18 years, the company stated. “George is known for his hands-on understanding of the business and commitment to developing talent and forging strong stakeholder partnerships,” it added.

