Pepsi rings in the summer season ‘Swag se’

Through the TVC, Pepsi encourages the new generation to live life on their own terms.

With an attempt to bring out relevant youth-centric content, PepsiCo India has launched a new television commercial (TVC) featuring its brand ambassador Salman Khan. This also marks the beginning of summer season for the beverage brand. Through the TVC, Pepsi encourages the new generation to live life on their own terms.

The new commercial is directed towards highlighting popular societal judgments often targeted towards the youth and aims at informing the youth that such adverse situations should not affect their thoughts. The film features a young couple studying in a college canteen, who gets interrupted by different relationship remarks and questions from the other classmates. Following the uncalled remarks, marks the entry of Salman Khan who steps in and takes a dig at the questioners. “As a brand, Pepsi has focussed on staying relevant to the new age consumer with its relatable content and storytelling,” said Tarun Bhagat, brand director-Pepsi ,Gatorade and Aquafina, PepsiCo to BrandWagon Online.

According to Bhagat, the cola brand will continue to analyse anxiety points of the youth and will find ways to highlight those through storytelling. Pepsi claims that it’s summer series seeks to establish self-confidence, belief and the power within oneself to own their choice through its ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’.

The TVC will be featured on both traditional mass media as well as digital platforms. It also plans to leverage platforms such as TikTok. “Our eventual aim is to bring about a change in consumers’ mindsets hence, we would not be restricting ourselves to a single platform,” Bhagat added.

The ad has been created by WPP run creative agency Wunderman Thompson. As per the agency, Pepsi has always been irreverent and a brand that has talked about youth relevant topics through its stories. “In the new summer TVC, it takes on the core tension points of young India in its effortlessly cool manner and gives the brand a deeper communication platform that celebrates the self-belief and confidence of youth,” Vivek Das, Wunderman Thompson Lead, PepsiCo Beverages, India, Pepsi, said.

Pepsi rolled out its first Swag campaign last year during the ICC Cricket World Cup. The campaign gathered 162 million views online.

