Pepsi partners with HUEMN; launches clothing collection featuring Sara Ali Khan

Beverage brand Pepsi has announced its partnership with fashion label HUEMN to launch its clothing collection. For the new collection, the company stated that it roped in actor Sara Ali Khan to sport a coveted Pepsi x HUEMN look. The collection will be showcased through an on-ground fashion show in Mumbai on 17 December 2022, it added.

The new generation is armed with swag or the inherent confidence in their own abilities, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said. “They are not afraid to express themselves and fashion has always been an important tool through which they can express their identities. Our collaboration with HUEMN is our celebration of this philosophy,” she added.

As per the company, the collection will be complemented with limited-edition and exclusive Pepsi Black X HUEMN cans. The Pepsi x HUEMN merchandise is also set to be launched online post the showcase, it further asserted.

