Pepsi onboards Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador

Pepsi aims at targeting the youth of the country with this collaboration.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The actor has multiple brands in his kitty of endorsements, including Adidas Originals, Nivea, MakeMyTrip, and others.
Pepsi announces Raveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Pepsi has always been synonymous with the voice of the youth and believes in empowering them with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief.

Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi represents the spirit of youth in a bottle and for us, Ranveer perfectly embodies that very spirit. Ranveer stands for the brand ethos – be it being effortless, audacious, or having the gumption to be your true self. We are thrilled to have him on the brand and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”

Singh was recently onboarded as the brand ambassador for Nutella. The actor has multiple brands in his kitty of endorsements, including Adidas Originals, Nivea, MakeMyTrip, and others. Singh also invested last year in Sugar Cosmetics, a D2C beauty startup.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:12 IST