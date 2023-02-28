Pepsi launches new ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ campaign featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh

Pepsi has partnered with actor Ranveer Singh to bring to life its new catchphrase ‘Rise Up, Baby!’. The campaign features a remix of the 1991 cult classic ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. The campaign also includes a film featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.

Pepsi said that it believes in empowering youth with self-expression, self-confidence, and self-belief. This new brand positioning aims at the pairing of Pepsi and the youth.

“We have entered the year with exciting developments and are confident that our consumers will grow a strong resonance with the ‘Rise Up Baby’ campaign.” said Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India.

“Pepsi celebrates freedom, self-expression, and confidence. This philosophy matches very naturally with my personality and hence I feel this partnership is essentially resonant. I am someone who has always followed my heart. I believe we all have that fizz inside of us that lets us break free from the constructs of society and ‘Rise Up’!” said Ranveer Singh.

