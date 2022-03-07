Pepsi launches its new summer campaign with Salman Khan

The new TVC will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media

Pepsi has rolled out a new ad campaign featuring its brand ambassador Salman Khan. The film features Prem, one of the characters portrayed by the actor, coming face to face with the modern-day Salman Khan. According to the company, the new TVC will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media.

“As a culture-curator, Pepsi has constantly endeavoured to bring entertaining campaigns for its consumers through innovative storytelling. With Bollywood being a key consumer passion point in India, this new campaign takes the ‘Swag’ narrative several notches higher by featuring not one but two Salman Khans. We have leveraged hi-tech deep fake technology to recreate one of the iconic characters of Indian cinema. We are confident that this campaign will resonate strongly with our consumers, given the entertainment quotient in this film.” Saumya Rathor, category lead, Cola, PepsiCo India, said on the launch of the new film.

Bringing back the nostalgia of the 90s, the film opens in a bungalow where Prem bumps into Salman Khan from the future. Prem engages Salman in a series of questions to know more about his future self.

“My fans have showered love to all my characters over my career, however, Prem has held a special place in their hearts as well as mine. The storytelling, the nostalgia, the double trouble – shooting for the ‘more refreshing’ Pepsi film has been a great experience,” Khan said.

“Pepsi has used hi-tech deep fake technology to resurrect Salman from the ’90s. While it’s a throwback to the past, the tech is a peek into the possibilities of the future. We have no doubts it’ll create quite a stir,” Ayappa KM, director of the film, said.

