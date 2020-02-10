Pepsi comes back with a ‘Swag’; promotes Singleton this Valentine’s Day

As per Pepsi, consumer insight reflects that at least seven out 10 Indian men in the age group of 15-30 years are single

Cola major PepsiCo India on Monday rolled out its new campaign, titled, ‘ Swag se solo’, ahead of the February 14 – otherwise also known as the Valentine’s Day. The campaign featuring actor Salman Khan – who is also the brand ambassador celebrates ‘Singletons’ and the feelings associated with being single. “Pepsi is a brand that understands the pulse of the youth and we have always tried to engage with the young generation in a way that is relatable. ‘Swag se solo’, is a take on GenZ’s attitude towards life and relationships,” PepsiCo India spokesperson, said in an email response to BrandWagon Online.

As per the beverage firm, consumer insight reflects that at least seven out 10 Indian men in the age group of 15-30 years are single. Interestingly, they do not shy away from embracing their relationship status as they are effortless, armed with self-belief, revealed the study. The sentiment of embracing singlehood is universal and devoid of any gender bias. “Hence, to celebrate their confidence, and empower the youth of today who is single by choice, we are launching ‘Swag se solo’, ahead of Valentine’s Day. This entire week, people celebrate couples but no one talks about people who are single and Pepsi wants to resonate with that audience,” said the company spokesperson.

Created by Wunderman Thompson, the 360-degree campaign will be run by PepsiCo India till the end of this month — on digital besides popular youth platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, video, and audio streaming apps, radio and TV. The company believes that Khan was the most appropriate choice for the campaign as his appeal will relate with today’s generation.

Last February, the beverage company launched its first ‘Swag’ campaign – ‘Har ghoont mein swag’. The firm targets Generation Z, that consists of young onsumers belonging in the age group of 18 and 24 years. Around the same time, Pepsi used TikTok to rollout the ‘Swag Step Challenge’ which generated over 5.4 billion views and one lakh user-generated content.

