Pepsi celebrates its partnership with Airtel through a new film

In line with PepsiCo India’s partnership with Bharti Airtel, Pepsi has a new film to mark the announcement. The TVC showcases Pepsi’s and Airtel’s latest data offering on its PET bottles where consumers can avail Airtel recharge benefits. With the launch of this new TVC, Pepsi aims to bring a streak of celebration with its distinct value-for-money offering through its collaboration with Airtel, the company said in an official statement.

“Consumers today, more than ever, are seeking value for money. Ahead of the festive season, the partnership with Airtel, is an endeavour to bring people together, help them stay connected and bring more smiles with every sip,” Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said.

The TVC opens at a basketball practice, where a girl cheekily says hello to a boy. The boy is convinced that the girl loves him because she had asked him to recharge her talk time. However, his friend, who is sitting beside him cheekily asks – if she truly loves you, then who is she talking to and spending the talk time on? The question gives the boy a reality check, however, his friend hands him a chilled bottle of Pepsi to calm him down. Seeing the Airtel recharge discount offer on the Pepsi bottle leaves the boy puzzled, to which his friend smartly responds that the next time you recharge her phone it will hurt you less as you can use redeemable discount coupons that come with every Pepsi bottle.

PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and its portfolio includes brands such as Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade, and Quaker. In 2009, PepsiCo India achieved a significant milestone, by becoming the first business to achieve ‘Positive Water Balance’ in the beverage world, a fact verified by Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu India Pvt. Ltd., the company stated.

