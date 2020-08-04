Pepperfry’s ‘Swadeshi is Great’ campaign celebrates Indian craftsmanship

The digital films have been conceptualised by Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi

Furniture and home products company Pepperfry has launched its new campaign, Swadeshi Is Great, to promote and celebrate Indian artisans and their creations. Conceptualised by Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, the three-part digital campaign impresses upon consumers the superiority of Swadeshi products and urges people to buy Swadeshi furniture.

The first film captures a carpenter carefully working on a piece of furniture and as he finishes the article, he looks at his father and says that he has learnt this world-class manufacturing process from his abbu. The second film shows a carpenter that checks the wood of his furniture item, knocks it, varnishes it and critically eyes it before proudly claiming that this international quality piece is made in Ratangarh. The last video depicts a couple of carpenters painstakingly refine a motif as one of them proclaims that such edgy styling and design is their speciality.

According to Kashyap Vadapalli, chief marketing officer and business head, Pepperfry, the company has always endeavoured to democratize the furniture industry in India. “It has not only made beautiful handcrafted furniture affordable and accessible but also empowered local artisans and manufacturers. Through this campaign, we are celebrating these skilled craftsmen and encouraging consumers to buy Indian furniture not only because it is Indian but because it is superior, beautiful, durable and stylish,” he added.

Swadeshi is at the very core and essence of brand Pepperfry and a dominant part of its product portfolio, Debarjyo Nandi, sr. vice president, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, said. “The campaign looks to instil pride in Indian made furniture and celebrate the craftsmen who create beautiful and world-class furniture right here in our homeland,” he explained.

For Trishay Kotwal, executive creative director, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, the aim was to deliver the message with simplicity and authenticity, really focusing on the skill and dedication of the master craftsmen who create these exquisite pieces. “The entire campaign is an ode to swadeshi furniture and everything that goes into making it so special,” Kotwal elaborated.

