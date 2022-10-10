Pepperfry rolls out it’s meme campaign featuring Kareen Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan 

E-commerce furniture and home goods company Pepperfry has launched a new ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ campaign featuring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The brand film was conceptualised by Lowe Lintas along with Milestone Films. As per the company, it has adopted a 360-degree campaign, spanning across cities including Bangalore, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, among others, across multiple assets such as outdoor billboards, digital outdoors, bus shelters, cabs, buses and metro branding, mall media, residential association media, among others.

What Pepperfry offers is what the consumers of today seek in their furniture shopping experience which is an omnichannel shopping experience, Naveen Murali, head, marketing, Pepperfry, said. “It offers the convenience of online shopping with endless choices and the possibility to experience the ones they wish to see up close at the walk-in studios. Through this campaign, we wanted to make sure Pepperfry continues to transform the way Indians shop for furniture and build their dream homes. The ad film focuses on creating awareness about Pepperfry’s large network of walk-in studios across over 100 cities and its range of offerings. This campaign aims to further strengthen our position as the one-stop destination for all the things home,” he added.

In the brand film, the couple are seen taking a break on the set of a film shoot, when their concerned manager shows them images of themselves used as memes on Pepperfry hoardings across the country. The couple seems to be amused by them. Through the film, Pepperfry aims to address customer concerns arising from a mismatch in expectations which is either the lack of options in offline stores or zero touch-see-feel experience on online sites.

