With the current festive season, online furniture and home decor brands have engaged with customers through various marketing channels and campaigns. The post-pandemic space has resulted in a hybrid model of retail which falls under omnichannel. “The number of our studios have doubled to 200 stores. With the pandemic over, things have returned to normal. We see people celebrating with families and coming together as a community,” Naveen Murali, vice president and head of marketing, Pepperfry, told BrandWagon Online.

The company claims to follow an omni-channel marketing strategy, this Diwali. What this means is while traditional media such as out-of–home (OOH) and TV will be used to build the brand narrative, digital will be used to drive both conversion and brand story. “Traditionally, our campaigns used to be around shopping with Pepperfry, but now, for the first time, we are campaigning about our omnichannel approach,” he stated. As per the company, the Indian furniture market concentrates in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, so the traditional marketing route will have a higher reach, especially in the core markets. “Our campaign will be seen everywhere, including, buses, metros, cabs, among others,” he claimed. According to the company, while traditional media will account for most of the ad-spend, digital will too get its fare share, it however declined to provide the exact details.

With the campaign, the company claims to target group users between the age of 25 and 45 years old. Hence, as part of its strategy, it plans to roll-out digital films which are being aired during cricket matches and over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Hotstar.

Living, bedroom , and dining are the categories which are expected to drive most of the sale this festive season. During Covid-19 in the last 14 months, new category such as work-from-home, which didn’t exist earlier, registered a growth in sale over the past 14 months, the company claimed. As per the company, other new categories such as pets are likely to attract lot of traction. Murali, further added that its stores too play a significant role in driving sales.

