Pepperfry launches ‘Family Times = Pepperfry Times’ campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Furniture and home products marketplace Pepperfry has launched a new Diwali campaign – Family times = Pepperfry times. Forging a deeper connection with its consumers, the TVC-led campaign highlights how, this year, individuals will be celebrating Diwali indoors with their loved ones and the role furniture plays in creating those moments and memories that bring the family together.

Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, the campaign delves on the vital role that furniture plays in the new normal. The campaign kick starts with a TVC showcasing a father-daughter duo engaging in a witty banter, fighting for that one armchair, which rests in the best WiFi spot of the house. On realising that he is about to lose, the father calls it truce by gifting another armchair to his daughter for Diwali, placed right next to his. Thus, Pepperfry comes to the rescue with its Diwali sale with an underlying narrative of ‘Thoda apne liye, thoda apnon ke liye’.

Pepperfry’s core proposition is to democratize the furniture category and make it an intrinsic part of people’s lives, making the brand almost synonymous to home, Kashyap Vadapalli, chief marketing officer and business head, Pepperfry, said. “The company has always partnered with its consumers to help create lasting memories. And this Diwali, we want to build on the connect and trust that we enjoy with our consumers. Through our Family times = Pepperfry times campaign, we aim to catalyze and encourage celebrations with family and friends in a joyful, intimate manner,” he added.

According to Debarjyo Nandi, executive vice president, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, now that we are all working and schooling from home, we realize the importance of having the right furniture in the right spaces. “The film is only a representation of today’s situation hence real and relatable, and this time we have chosen to give a unique quirky treatment to make it fun and different,” Nandi stated.

