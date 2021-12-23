Pepperfry launches Big 10 Bash campaign to celebrate its tenth anniversary

The Big 10 Bash campaign has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Furniture and home products marketplace Pepperfry has launched a new television commercial (TVC) campaign to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The Big 10 Bash campaign showcases how Pepperfry has transformed the way Indians shop for furniture. “It’s been a decade of transformation. Today, we are an integral part of over a million consumers’ homes – a go to partner to create a space that reflects their personality and evolving needs. As we celebrate this milestone, we are delighted to share this joyous journey with our customers, partners and employees whose incredible support have helped build dream homes for many,” Kashyap Vadapalli, chief marketing officer and business head, Pepperfry, said.



The campaign will be aired across major national, regional TV channels. While the campaign will be present on several programmes such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Big Boss, India’s Best Dancer, Dance+ and Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashmah. Additionally, for all football and cricket enthusiasts, it will also be present on sports properties. Pepperfry will stream the campaign also on digital platforms including YouTube, gaana, Spotify, Saavn and Wynk Music.



As part of its outdoor campaign strategy, the brand will cover key cities, Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa with over 120 display sites. Moreover, the campaign will also be visible in airports to catch the eyeballs of travellers during the festive season.



The Big 10 Bash campaign has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. “10 years of not just changing the furniture landscape in India but changing behaviour itself makes for an amazing story. And so many individual stories call for a mega celebration along with some great benefits for the consumers. We meshed up all of this in the Big 10 Bash campaign,” Debarjyo Nandi, executive vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said.



For Trishay Kotwal, executive creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the past ten years have been a journey that Pepperfry and its customers have travelled together. This campaign, in the form of rap, celebrates the people that have been along for this ride and their changing furniture needs, Kotwal added.

