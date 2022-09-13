Pepperfry announces the addition of two independent directors to the board of directors

Furniture and home goods e-commerce company Pepperfry Limited, has announced the appointment of two independent directors to the board of directors. The independent directors are Sanjay Baweja, managing director and chief executive officer of OnMobile Global Limited and Malini Parmar, co-founder of Stonesup.in. The board shall now comprise three executive directors and four non-executive directors, an official statement by the company said.

“It’s great to have transformative leaders like Parmar and Baweja join our board. Their insights into strategy, environmentally sustainable growth, and risk management will help us innovate to create more value for our customers, business partners, shareholders, and communities for many years to come,” Ambareesh Murty, co-founder and chief executive officer, Pepperfry said.

Baweja comes with over 34 years of experience across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, and real estate. Prior to joining OnMobile Global Limited, he worked with the Bhartiya Group as group president – strategic initiatives. Apart from holding leadership positions at Xerox, Emaar MGF, and Bharti Airtel, he has also been the chief financial officer at Suzlon, Flipkart, and Tata Communications. He is also a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, and an associate of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Meanwhile, Parmar has over 17 years of experience in the field of information technology and has worked with organisations such as HCL Infosystems Limited, Infosys Technologies Limited, and Wipro Technologies (A Division of Wipro Limited). She currently runs a social enterprise, Stonesoup, which aims to make sustainable living easy while creating employment for women.

Pepperfry backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, Bertelsmann India Investments, and State Street Global Advisors claims to have raised $240 million since its inception. The company claims to have built India’s largest big-box supply chain that connects buyers and sellers in over 500 cities. As per the company, it has a large omnichannel footprint that covers over 100 cities with more than 195 Studios.

