Pepper Content appoints Harshit Vyas as chief business officer

A full-stack content marketplace Pepper Content has appointed Harshit Vyas as its chief business officer. The announcement comes weeks after the company raised $14.3 million (Rs 110 crore) in a Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. As per the company, the appointment is in line with it’s vision to build the world’s largest full-stack content marketplace while building impact and value for a $400 billion content marketing industry, globally. In his new role, Harshit Vyas will be driving hyper-growth in India and expanding revenue across all existing categories of the marketplace. Harshit Vyas’s appointment comes as part of Pepper Content’s efforts to continue to invest in and attract world-class talent, in the wake of a global digital ecosystem boom.

In his previous role, Harshit Vyas has demonstrated a key ability to drive positive and targeted business outcomes, Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar, co-founders, Pepper Content, said. “We are confident that his strategic and operational excellence will help us scale our vision much faster. His ability to deliver growth with large-scale impact, along with having seen the hockey-stick growth curve at OYO from the start would make him a key addition to our leadership team,” he added.

One of the youngest CXOs at OYO and a part of the company’s core team, Harshit Vyas helped build and lead the Franchise business (India) – the largest portfolio under OYO. In a span of seven years at OYO, Vyas essayed multiple roles including chief operating officer and chief business officer (CBO). He successfully led over 5,000 people across sales, operations, transformation, and business development teams across 250 cities in driving growth in supply while increasing focus on margins and NPS Delivery. One of his key milestones was leading OYO’s first foray into the international market wherein he set up a team of local nationals, tested out various business models, and built relationships with asset partners in Malaysia. Prior to Pepper Content, he worked with Pristyn Care as a key CXO with a focus on building new businesses for the full-stack healthcare provider.

“What Pepper Content is building for the world out of India is unheard of. The world cannot operate without content and here is this company, led by young and passionate founders, democratising access to content and opportunities by building a powerful content marketing stack. I look forward to adding value and driving business growth while building a strong resonance for the company in India and globally,” Harshit Vyas, chief business officer, Pepper Content, stated.

