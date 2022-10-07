Pepper Content aims to clock gross revenue of Rs 120-160 crore in FY23; aims to break even by Q1,FY24

Content marketing firm Pepper Content aims to clock gross revenue of Rs 120-160 crore ($15-20 million) in FY23, Rishabh Shekhar, co-founder and COO, Pepper Content, told BrandWagon Online. The company, which primarily provides content marketing through content creation, plans to provide a full stack service from strategy, distribution, publishing to analysis. “Our goal is to become an end-to-end experience for anything related to content, and its entire lifecycle from what to create, publish and then analyse the data. While we already provide strategy, distribution and publishing services, we aim to start analysis service by the first quarter of FY24,” he added.

The company claims to have raked in gross revenue worth Rs 36 crore ($4.5 million) in FY22. While Shekhar declined to comment on the loss for the year, he claimed that on a gross level, the company currently has 30-40% profit margin and aims to break-even either by the end of this fiscal or the first quarter of the next fiscal. “We are highly focused on unit economics. Our goal is to balance our net burn and net revenue by the end of March so that we can go profit and loss positive from June,” he clarified.

Pepper Content claims to create all formats of content from written, graphic, translations, to videos. For instance, the company had rolled out moment marketing of HDFC during the Union Budget announcement; it was also responsible for creating website content of Adani’s travel portal Pranaam. Currently, the platform claims to work with about 1,500 – 2,000 clients on a retainer basis on annually or biannually contracts. It claims to provide a 200-300% increase in organic traffic over a period of six-nine months. “We have seen a significant increase in percentage of revenue shift coming from organic channels for our clients,” he stated.

For Shekhar, the company has two revenue streams. Currently, their software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform accounts for nearly 15% of the total revenue. The remaining 85% comes from retainers and contracts from enterprises and mid-market companies. Going forward, the company aims to increase its revenue share from SaaS. “We want to increase our SAAS subscription revenues as we unlock more value for the platform,” Shekhar claimed.

Three months ago, Pepper Content expanded its operations to the United States of America (USA) and views it as a key market for its growth. For Shekhar, the company raised $14.2 million in funds in June and has no further plans of raising funds this year. “The goal is to get to a better net burn to net revenue ratio and be profitable,” he said.

