Pepe Jeans launches new TVC ‘Time to Shine’ in India

Pepe Jeans London has launched its first TV commercial (TVC) for the Indian market. Titled ‘Time to Shine’, the ad film helms a 360-degree campaign aimed at denim and lifestyle enthusiasts, and will showcase the latest autumn winter 2022 collection from Pepe Jeans London.

According to Manish Kapoor, managing director and CEO, Pepe Jeans London, the aim is to capture a larger market and a new generation of customers. “Our brand’s legacy is known by a whole generation of Indians but now with our first ever TV commercial, we want to showcase it to a whole new market,” he added.

Produced by Canada, a creative production company from Barcelona, and directed by Noor, the ‘Time to Shine’ film aims to be a reminder of the resilience shown by everyone in the past three years. As per the company, it’s time for everyone to achieve their dreams and goals that they have planned.

Furthermore, Pepe Jeans claims to have upped its game in social media and influencer culture in the past 12 months. It has featured 16 celebrities such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Guru Randhawa, Aparshakti Khurana, Umran Mallik and Raftaar on its India focused digital media handles, ‘PepeJeans’ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The TVC is on air across TV channels such as Sony TV, Colors, MTV, VH1, Zee News, among others.

