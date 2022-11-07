People under 30 likely to trust social media sites as much as national new outlets: Report

Half of the respondents between the ages 18 and 29 in the US said they either have some or a lot of trust in the information they get from social media sites, as per the recent Pew Research Center survey. Additionally, the survey reported that nearly 56% of respondents affirmed the same about information from national news organisations and nearly 62% said so about information from local news organisations.

According to the report, adults in all other age groups remain considerably less likely to trust information from social media sites than information from national and local news outlets. “Whereas half of the adults under 30 have at least some trust in the information on these sites, the share falls to 36% among those ages 30 to 49, 25% among those 50 to 64, and just 20% among those 65 and older,” the report stated.

Given the state of American politics, there has been a decline across many demographic groups and in both political parties, the report said. The survey highlighted that nearly 71% of respondents have some or a lot of trust in the information they get from local news outlets, this is down from a high of 85% in both 2019 and 2017, where both Republicans and Democrats remain far apart when it comes to trust in the news, particularly from national news organisations.

The survey reported that Democrats are more likely (79%) than Republicans (63%) to have at least some trust in the information they get from local news outlets. Moreover, 38% of Democrats are more likely to say the same about social media sites, compared to 27% of Republicans.

The survey concludes that political parties play the strongest factor in the public’s broader attitudes toward the news media. This is substantiated by the report which states that about three-quarters of Democrats and independents who lean Democratic, who account for nearly 77% of the respondents said that they have at least some trust in the information they get from national news outlets. This is 35 percentage points higher than the 42% of Republicans and Republican leaners who say the same. This aligns with previous Center research showing that the party is the strongest factor in the public’s broader attitudes toward the news media.