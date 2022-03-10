Penta Esports partners with Federation of Electronic Sports Associations India

Through the partnership, Penta Esports along with FEAI will take esports to every corner of India through tournaments, leagues, campaigns and initiatives around awareness on esports being a viable career option

Gaming and esports company, Penta Esports, on Thursday, announced its association with the Federation of Electronic Sports Associations India (FEAI), the apex national body for esports in India to promote grassroots esports in India. “A big area of focus at Penta Esports has always been grassroots esports and our vision to usher growth in this space is aligned with FEAI. This collaboration will provide an impetus to our efforts and we can reach out to more aspiring esports athletes by leveraging FEAI and its strong associations across the country,” Anurag Khurana, founder and CEO, Penta Esports, said.

With FEAI’s emphasis on development of esports across every Indian state through regional chapters, the partnership with Penta Esports will accelerate structured development of esports in India, an official statement read. Through the partnership, Penta Esports along with FEAI will take esports to every corner of India through tournaments, leagues, campaigns and initiatives around awareness on esports being a viable career option. A major point of focus of these offerings would be college and university level engagement.

As the apex national body for esports in India, we seek to facilitate a policy-centred esports outlook that aims to address a strong talent development ecosystem that covers the spectrum of talent, businesses, job creation, education, and revenue generation for India with regional centres of excellence, Vaibhav Dange, founding director and member, Federation of Electronic Sports Associations India, said. “The overall ecosystem has to be strengthened for it and we are excited about the potential of our association with Penta Esports in rapidly accelerating the growth of esports across the country,” Dange added further on the collaboration.

Founded by Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail and Akshay Paul, Penta Esports aims to disrupt the ecosystem in India with a holistic approach towards the sector, including leagues, tournaments, content and much more.

