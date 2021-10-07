Penta Esports launches ‘Penta Amateur League’ for aspiring esports athletes

Season one of the league is scheduled to start in October 2021

Penta Esports has launched its new esports league, ‘Penta Amateur League’. As the league focuses on players from the grassroot level of the esports ecosystem, amateurs and semi-professional esports athletes and teams will only be allowed to participate in the league. Season one is scheduled to start in October 2021 and will run till March 2022. While the first season features a monthly prize pool of Rs 500,000, it adds up to a total prize pool of Rs 300,0000.

“Our primary vision to start Penta Esports was to bring opportunities to the grassroot players and eventually facilitate the entire journey for esports athletes. This league is a first step in that direction, with more to come in the future,” Anurag Khurana, founder and CEO, Penta Esports, said.

In October, the matches will be held between 16 to 31 and will be broadcast live from 29 to 31. In addition, the matches will be broadcast live from playoffs on the Facebook and YouTube channels of Penta Esports. For the finals, experts will review the qualifiers and discuss the playoffs in ‘Penta Talk Show’.

The first month will feature World Cricket Championship 3 on mobile and Gran Turismo Sport on PS4/PS5 as titles for the month. “With WCC, we wanted to bring along a rich, competitive cricket experience for everyone and hence we not only polished the game but also brought in the ‘Esports Lobby’ feature. We believe the ‘Penta Amateur League’ will bring an excellent opportunity for players who want to be esports athletes and we’re glad to be a part of it,” PR Rajendran, co-founder and CEO, Nextwave Multi Media, said.

The company recently launched its tournament IP titled ‘Penta Challenge’, in line with the launch of Penta Esports’ platform, pentaesports.com. Penta Esports, founded by Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail and Akshay Paul, aims to bring a holistic approach to the Indian e-sports ecosystem.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt invests in D2C start-up Phool.co

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook