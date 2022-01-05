Penta Esports appoints Anand Rajwanshi as chief creative officer

In his new role, Rajwanshi will be working alongside internal and external teams to lead the creative conception and execution for all Penta Esports initiatives

Penta Esports, the esports brand of Newgen Gaming, has appointed Anand Rajwanshi as its chief creative officer. In his new role, Rajwanshi will lead the company’s creative initiatives to bring the brand’s ideas to life. He will be working alongside internal and external teams to lead the creative conception and execution for all Penta Esports initiatives including live broadcast and video IPs.

“I’ve worked with Anand in the past and have always admired his creative approach and vision. I believe his addition to the team will be immensely beneficial to the brand as he shapes the creative messaging going forward. I look forward to working with an old friend and colleague,” Anurag Khurana, founder and CEO, Penta Esports, said.



Before joining Penta Esports Gaming, Anand Rajwanshi was associated with Azzura International as chief operating officer. He also worked with Publicis Group as associate vice president. In addition, his gaming experience spans back to Kreeda, Reliance Games and training faculties at Aptech. With more than two decades in the industry, he has worked on delivering creative products for multiple brands such as Disney, Tata Motors, Nestle and Airtel, among others.



“I was fortunate to be in the first batch of people who were responsible for starting the gaming industry in India. Having worked in several verticals, I feel gaming is the only domain to challenge every talent present in me. This perhaps is the reason I call it my first love. Getting back into gaming is the full circle that I needed. I look forward to teaming up with movers and shakers of esports in India,” Rajwanshi said.



Newgen Gaming operates in esports with its brand, Penta Esports. Founded by industry veterans Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail and Akshay Paul, the company wants to bring a holistic approach in the Indian e-sports ecosystem.

