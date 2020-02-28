Pee Safe urges women to stand up for their well-being; launches #BeSafewithPeeSafe campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu

This is not the first time the women’s hygiene product Pee Safe has partnered with a movie to promote the brand and the cause.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Pee Safe collaborates with Bollywood movie Thappad to launch #BeSafewithPeeSafe campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu. The campaign which went live on various social media platforms, shows the actress urging women to not tolerate violence and health issues.

The movie encourages women to take charge of their own well-being and safety, Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, said. “Pee Safe aims to empower women to take charge of their well-being through products like the toilet seat sanitizer spray which can prevent UTI and other infections,” he added.

This is not the first time the women’s hygiene product Pee Safe has partnered with a movie to promote the brand and the cause. Prior to this, the brand had partnered with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha to raise awareness regarding menstrual hygiene.

Started in 2013, the company claims to have sold over one lakh units by October 2015. Pee Safe, which started with a toilet sanitiser spray, now has a range of products including sanitary pads, organic cotton tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners, breast pads, natural intimate washes, wipes and sweat pads for both men and women, and pollution safe dust masks.

It should be noted that the company which raised Rs 30 crore from Alkemi Growth Capital funds in series A funding, expects to clock Rs 15 crore – Rs 20 crore. Further, Pee Safe recorded a 50-75% quarter-on-quarter growth this fiscal. The brand has announced to launch its products globally within the next five years. At present the company products are available in modern trade, general stores, airports and organised stores across over 40 cities and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, among others.

